HASELBY, 90
WINTER HAVEN - Dallas Edward Hasel-by, 90, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at his residence in Winter Haven.
Born January 24, 1927 in Rush, Indiana he moved to Florida in 1948 and to the Winter Haven area in 1949. He was retired from Prudential Insurance Com-pany, was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, and was a veteran of the US Army having served in WWII and the occupation of Japan and the WWII Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal for Japan.
He is preceded in death by the two loves of his life, his first wife of 49 years, Dorothy Haselby and his second wife of 10 years, Mae Haselby.
He is survived by: 2 daughters: Cathy Has-elby of Winter Haven and Nancy Jean (Charles) Drawdy of Riverview, FL; a brother, Wallace J. Haselby of Venice, FL; a sister, Winona Leland of Williston, FL; four grandchildren, Brittany A. (Don) Walker, James Kelin B. McHugh, Ashland (J.W.) Honaker and Dylan W. Drawdy; three great grandchildren, Jonathan Walker, W. Dallas Walker, and Addie Mae Walker; and his adopted sons, James Burke McHugh, Troy Davis and Phil Hines.
The family has requested that donations be made in his memory to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004. 'We Cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future' - Franklin Roosevelt.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2017