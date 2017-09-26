JOHN PAUL
HARDCASTLE, 77
LAKE WALES - John Paul Hardcastle, 77, of Lake Wales, departed this world for heaven Thursday, September 21, 2017, at his residence.
John was born February 20, 1940, in Little Rock, AR, to the late Jefferson Davis and Florence (Thomas) Hardcastle. Upon retirement from The Hartford Insurance Company, he and wife Marilyn enjoyed life in Hot Springs, Village, AR. Lake Ashton in Lake Wales, FL became home in early 2015.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn; children Jeffrey Paul (Julie) of League City, TX, Janna of Sherwood, AR, and John Mark (Karen) of Ft. Worth, TX; brothers Oscar Russell (Reba) and Don Russell (Faye) of Sherwood, AR; seven grandchildren: Raven, Brittany, Ashley, Ryan, Natalie, Laura and Carmen.
A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 30 at the church his parents founded, Full Gospel Temple, 3905 AR-161, North Little Rock, AR, 72117. In John's memory, please consider a donations to Full Gospel Temple to support their food back and outreach programs.
A future celebration will also be held in Lake Ashton (to be announced).
Published in Ledger from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2017