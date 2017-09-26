MILLICENT VEAL
|
1941 - 2017
WINTER HAVEN - Millicent Diggs Veal, 76, went to be in Paradise with the Lord on September 14, 2917. Millicent was born on March 18, 1941 to Alfred Diggs and Rose (Clark) Diggs in Boston Massachusetts.
Millicent was pre-deceased by her husband David Veal. She leaves to mourn her daughter, Carolyn Veal (Tallahassee, FL), various family members, and a host of many, many friends who love her and will miss her dearly!
As believers, we rejoice with Millicent in knowing we have the victory in Christ and that death is but a gateway to our heavenly home. Some day we will be there too.
Memorial service will held Tuesday, September 26 at 11am at Ridge Community Church of God, Dundee, FL.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2017