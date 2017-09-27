SCOTT JAMES
STEWART, 42
LAKELAND - Scott James Stewart, 42, formerly of Lakeland, FL and Asheville, N.C., passed away at home in Selma, OR, on Sept. 4th, 2017.
He was born March 8th, 1975 in Charleston, SC. A musician and songwriter, he performed alone and with friends. He was a founding member and lead guitarist for The Southern Lights, he owned a recording studio and was a Master Mason.
In Selma, Scott and his wife Kari farmed, performed as a duet and enjoyed the redwood forest and Pacific coastline.
He is survived by his wife, Karalyn 'Kari' Kvittem, daughter, Kaya Grace Brenner, sons, Odin Skywalker Stewart and Gram Mika'il Stewart, Scott's mother, Terry K. Scott-Hutchins and husband, Donald R. Hutchins, Scott's father, James D. Stewart and wife Shanon H. Stewart, sisters, Kelli K. Stewart and Meagan S. Morrison, and grandmother Margaret 'Marnie' D. Stewart of Winter Haven.
Memorial service is at the Women's Club located at 1515 Williamsburg Square, Sun-day, Oct. 8th at 3:30. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Mockingbird Foundation
(mbird.org) or American Lyme Disease Foundation (aldf.com).
Published in Ledger from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2017