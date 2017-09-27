LOUIS
PASQUALE, 75
WINTER HAVEN - Louis Pasquale, 75, passed away September 25, 2017.
Louis was born June 6, 1942 in Manhattan, NY. He was a US Army Veteran and an active member of St. Mathew Catholic Church, Winter Haven, FL.
Louis is survived by his loving wife Patricia Pasquale, his son Leonard Pasquale and daughter in law Emily, his daughter Christina Pasquale and her partner Melanie Bailey, grandsons Louis John Pasquale and Lee Edward Pasquale, sisters Elizabeth Pasquale and Connie Pasquale.
A Mass will be held Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 8:45am at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Winter Haven, FL.
St. Matthews Catholic Church
1991 Overlook Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33884
Published in Ledger from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2017