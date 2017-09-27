CRAIG ALAN
HEROD, 47
LAKELAND - Craig Alan Herod, 47, of Lakeland, Florida passed away unexpectedly September 23, 2017. Born on September 26, 1969 in Anderson, Indiana to Jerry and Eva Herod.
He is survived by his wife Susie Herod and sons Phelippe Souza-Herod of North Port, Florida, Tyler Herod and Ryan Herod of Haines City, Florida; brothers Kirk Herod (Shelley) of Woodstock, Georgia and Kevin Herod (Jennifer) of Lexington, South Carolina; 3 nephews, Austin Herod (Devin), of Atlanta, Georgia, Dylan Herod and Connor Herod of Woodstock, Georgia; 2 nieces, Olivia Herod and Aubrey Herod of Lexington, South Carolina; grandson, Rainer Martin of Haines City, Florida.
Craig graduated from Highland High School in 1988 and Ball State University in 1994. He was a member of Legacy Christian Church in Lakeland, Florida.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 29, 2017 at Legacy Christian Church in Lakeland, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Summer's Best Two Weeks, 111 Lake Gloria Road, Boswell, PA 15531 or to Legacy Christian Church, 901 W. Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL 33803.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2017