GEORGE
SCHEIDIG, 84
LAKELAND - George Scheidig 84, of Lakeland, FL passed away peacefully in Good Shepherd Hospice Care on September 19, 2017. He was born to Julius and Evelyn Scheidig in Nyack, NY on June 7, 1933. He moved to Highland Mills, NY with his new bride where they raised their 2 daughters.
George was in the US Army from 1951-1953. He was a Master Mason and their concordant bodies for 57 yrs. Mr. Scheidig was a Volunteer Fireman of Upper Nyack Fire Dept. and also a Policeman for the Nyack Police Dept. George worked for Orange & Rockland Utilities as an Electric Meter Tester for 33 yrs. before retiring to Florida in 1990.
He is survived by his wife of 55 yrs., Trudy; daughters, Janet (Bran-dy) High of Polk City and Karen Scheidig of Lakeland; grandchildren, Jessica (Aaron) Boutwell of Auburndale, Juliana (Cody) Downing Walker of Bartow, and Kaci High of Polk City; three great grandchildren, with George's fourth arriving in February.
You've been our Rock, and we will miss you.
George will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, please give in George's name to our armed services and their families.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2017