PENNY JUNE (JACOBS) CAMPBELL
NASHVILLE, IN. - Penny June (Jacobs) Campbell, a gift from God, was born on June 21, 1968 and departed to be with Jesus on September 21, 2017 at her home in Nashville, Indiana.
Penny loved Jesus and people from all walks of life. She was a beloved pastor's wife, loving mother, homemaker, daughter and sister. Not a second flew by that Penny's love was ever mistaken. Penny smiled, laughed and loved deeper than anyone. She carried a ray of sunshine everywhere she stepped foot. Penny spent her life caring for others.
Penny's last days were made happy and comfortable by the special love and care of her sister-in-law Tina Jacobs and her daughter Andri Kalchik. We are thankful for the peace and comfort they brought to her every day.
Penny is survived by her husband Curtis Campbell of Nashville, IN; two children: Austin (Kristina) Campbell and Andri (Nicholas) Kalchik; two granddaughters: Analeigh Campbell and Ava Kalchik, all of Freetown, IN; her father and mother: Robert and Judy Jacobs of Nashville, IN; her father and mother-in-law Rev. James and Erma Campbell of Winter Haven, FL; her two brothers: Rob (Tina) Jacobs and Chris (Jennifer) Jacobs, all of Nashville, IN; her two brothers and sisters-in-law: Jim and Sherry Tschida of Haines City, FL and Acey and Liz Belcher of Lake Wales, FL; four nieces: Ashli Jacobs of Nashville, IN, Micaela and Leslie Tschida of Haines City, FL, Amber Belcher of Georgia, five nephews: Cody (Liberty) Jacobs of Nashville, IN, Joel (Ashlynn) Belcher of Winter Haven, FL, Nicholas Belcher of Lake Wales, FL, Samuel and Eli Jacobs of Nashville, IN; one great niece: Reece Jacobs and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Penny is also survived by her loving church family Westside Apostolic Church of Columbus, IN, that she helped establish with her husband and has lovingly served since 2014.
Penny was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Robert and Louise Andrews Jacobs; her maternal grandparents: Alva and Ethel Hampton Hardin, one infant nephew: Jordan Acey Belcher and one angel grandson Levi Chase Kalchik.
And...surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
Visitation is to be held on Sunday, September 24, 2017 from 4 pm to 8 pm at Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 1750 State Rd 46, Nashville, IN. The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 11 a.m., also in the church. Penny will be laid to rest in Christiansburg Cemetery.
Bond-Mitchell Funeral Home, 1682 State Rd. 135 North, Nashville, IN 47448 is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be given to the family at BondMitchellFuneralHome.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2017
