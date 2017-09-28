Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PENNY JUNE (JACOBS) CAMPBELL. View Sign

PENNY JUNE (JACOBS) CAMPBELL



NASHVILLE, IN. - Penny June (Jacobs) Campbell, a gift from God, was born on June 21, 1968 and departed to be with Jesus on September 21, 2017 at her home in Nashville, Indiana.

Penny loved Jesus and people from all walks of life. She was a beloved pastor's wife, loving mother, homemaker, daughter and sister. Not a second flew by that Penny's love was ever mistaken. Penny smiled, laughed and loved deeper than anyone. She carried a ray of sunshine everywhere she stepped foot. Penny spent her life caring for others.

Penny's last days were made happy and comfortable by the special love and care of her sister-in-law Tina Jacobs and her daughter Andri Kalchik. We are thankful for the peace and comfort they brought to her every day.

Penny is survived by her husband Curtis Campbell of Nashville, IN; two children: Austin (Kristina) Campbell and Andri (Nicholas) Kalchik; two granddaughters: Analeigh Campbell and Ava Kalchik, all of Freetown, IN; her father and mother: Robert and Judy Jacobs of Nashville, IN; her father and mother-in-law Rev. James and Erma Campbell of Winter Haven, FL; her two brothers: Rob (Tina) Jacobs and Chris (Jennifer) Jacobs, all of Nashville, IN; her two brothers and sisters-in-law: Jim and Sherry Tschida of Haines City, FL and Acey and Liz Belcher of Lake Wales, FL; four nieces: Ashli Jacobs of Nashville, IN, Micaela and Leslie Tschida of Haines City, FL, Amber Belcher of Georgia, five nephews: Cody (Liberty) Jacobs of Nashville, IN, Joel (Ashlynn) Belcher of Winter Haven, FL, Nicholas Belcher of Lake Wales, FL, Samuel and Eli Jacobs of Nashville, IN; one great niece: Reece Jacobs and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Penny is also survived by her loving church family Westside Apostolic Church of Columbus, IN, that she helped establish with her husband and has lovingly served since 2014.

Penny was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Robert and Louise Andrews Jacobs; her maternal grandparents: Alva and Ethel Hampton Hardin, one infant nephew: Jordan Acey Belcher and one angel grandson Levi Chase Kalchik.

And...surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

Visitation is to be held on Sunday, September 24, 2017 from 4 pm to 8 pm at Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 1750 State Rd 46, Nashville, IN. The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 11 a.m., also in the church. Penny will be laid to rest in Christiansburg Cemetery.

Bond-Mitchell Funeral Home, 1682 State Rd. 135 North, Nashville, IN 47448 is entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be given to the family at



PENNY JUNE (JACOBS) CAMPBELLNASHVILLE, IN. - Penny June (Jacobs) Campbell, a gift from God, was born on June 21, 1968 and departed to be with Jesus on September 21, 2017 at her home in Nashville, Indiana.Penny loved Jesus and people from all walks of life. She was a beloved pastor's wife, loving mother, homemaker, daughter and sister. Not a second flew by that Penny's love was ever mistaken. Penny smiled, laughed and loved deeper than anyone. She carried a ray of sunshine everywhere she stepped foot. Penny spent her life caring for others.Penny's last days were made happy and comfortable by the special love and care of her sister-in-law Tina Jacobs and her daughter Andri Kalchik. We are thankful for the peace and comfort they brought to her every day.Penny is survived by her husband Curtis Campbell of Nashville, IN; two children: Austin (Kristina) Campbell and Andri (Nicholas) Kalchik; two granddaughters: Analeigh Campbell and Ava Kalchik, all of Freetown, IN; her father and mother: Robert and Judy Jacobs of Nashville, IN; her father and mother-in-law Rev. James and Erma Campbell of Winter Haven, FL; her two brothers: Rob (Tina) Jacobs and Chris (Jennifer) Jacobs, all of Nashville, IN; her two brothers and sisters-in-law: Jim and Sherry Tschida of Haines City, FL and Acey and Liz Belcher of Lake Wales, FL; four nieces: Ashli Jacobs of Nashville, IN, Micaela and Leslie Tschida of Haines City, FL, Amber Belcher of Georgia, five nephews: Cody (Liberty) Jacobs of Nashville, IN, Joel (Ashlynn) Belcher of Winter Haven, FL, Nicholas Belcher of Lake Wales, FL, Samuel and Eli Jacobs of Nashville, IN; one great niece: Reece Jacobs and many uncles, aunts and cousins.Penny is also survived by her loving church family Westside Apostolic Church of Columbus, IN, that she helped establish with her husband and has lovingly served since 2014.Penny was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Robert and Louise Andrews Jacobs; her maternal grandparents: Alva and Ethel Hampton Hardin, one infant nephew: Jordan Acey Belcher and one angel grandson Levi Chase Kalchik.And...surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.Visitation is to be held on Sunday, September 24, 2017 from 4 pm to 8 pm at Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 1750 State Rd 46, Nashville, IN. The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 11 a.m., also in the church. Penny will be laid to rest in Christiansburg Cemetery.Bond-Mitchell Funeral Home, 1682 State Rd. 135 North, Nashville, IN 47448 is entrusted with arrangements.Online condolences may be given to the family at BondMitchellFuneralHome.com Published in Ledger from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com