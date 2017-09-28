GLORIA BRYANT
STOLTENBORG
LAKELAND - Born on January 8, 1948, in Lakeland, FL; passed away, September 21, 2017, in Lakeland, FL.
Gloria was retired from Lakeland Regional Health. She enjoyed baking, sewing and crafts.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Oleta Bryant and her brother, Clarence James Bryant, Jr. She is survived by her brother, Silas Bryant (Becky), two sisters, Barbara Victor, and Judy Tyler (Dan), nephew, James Bryant, three nieces, Erika Elliott (Jerry), Kelly Kroon (Aric), and Leslie Gleaton, grand-nephew, Porter Gleaton, two grand-nieces, Fiona Elliott and Blakely Bryant, her aunt, Shirley Wyatt, and many cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 30th, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, in the historic sanctuary.
