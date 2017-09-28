LLOYD
WARNER, 90
WINTER HAVEN - Lloyd Warner, age 90, passed away on Friday, September 22, 2017.
He is survived by his brother, Glen Warner, Winter Haven, Florida, two daughters, Kay Julius, Indiana and Tracie Fehrm, Wisconsin, with four grandchildren, and one great grandchild .
He served in the United States Navy for four years and was a welder for 25 years. He will be missed by his family and friends.
A private service will be held in Wisconsin for immediate family.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2017