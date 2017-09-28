Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY ANN HIGGINBOTHAM. View Sign

SHIRLEY ANN

HIGGINBOTHAM, 71



LAKELAND - Shirley Ann Hodge Riggins Higginbotham passed away September 22, 2017 in Lakeland, FL.

Memorial services will be held at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Drive on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 3:00 PM. Reception to follow at same location.

Shirley was born in Gilchrist County, FL to James Cameron 'JC' and Katie Hodge on June 11, 1946. She went to high school in Gainesville and graduated in 1964. She moved to Lakeland and began working for Food Town. She then left and went to work for Pyrofax Gas, finally leaving there and going to work for Auto Owners Insurance Company where she was an insurance underwriter for 25 years. She enjoyed reading, learning/teaching insurance classes, and spending time with her family.

Shirley is survived by her brother, Randolph Hodge; two daughters Evelyn Deanna Tyll (Riggins) and Amy Lei McLaughlin (Higgin-botham); seven grandchildren, Kevin, Cody, David, Delaney, Brian, Stephanie and Alex; eight step grandchildren, Deric, Carl, Jennifer, Chris, Nicole, Alexandra, Megan and Brooke.

The family wishes to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Lakeland Good Shepherd Hospice for their support in Shirley's final days.



Funeral Home Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland

3350 Mall Hill Drive

Lakeland , FL 33810

(863) 858-4474 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com