LAKELAND - Shirley Ann Hodge Riggins Higginbotham passed away September 22, 2017 in Lakeland, FL.
Memorial services will be held at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Drive on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 3:00 PM. Reception to follow at same location.
Shirley was born in Gilchrist County, FL to James Cameron 'JC' and Katie Hodge on June 11, 1946. She went to high school in Gainesville and graduated in 1964. She moved to Lakeland and began working for Food Town. She then left and went to work for Pyrofax Gas, finally leaving there and going to work for Auto Owners Insurance Company where she was an insurance underwriter for 25 years. She enjoyed reading, learning/teaching insurance classes, and spending time with her family.
Shirley is survived by her brother, Randolph Hodge; two daughters Evelyn Deanna Tyll (Riggins) and Amy Lei McLaughlin (Higgin-botham); seven grandchildren, Kevin, Cody, David, Delaney, Brian, Stephanie and Alex; eight step grandchildren, Deric, Carl, Jennifer, Chris, Nicole, Alexandra, Megan and Brooke.
The family wishes to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Lakeland Good Shepherd Hospice for their support in Shirley's final days.
