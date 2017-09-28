ALVIN O.
TODD, 84
LAKE WALES - Alvin O. Todd, 84, born in Lake Wales, FL to J.J. and Beula Todd; passed away September 21, 2017.
He was a proud veteran of the Korean War where he served in the Air Force. He was a retired Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Zoe Brown and one brother Byron Todd. He is survived by his wife Nancy Todd, one daughter, Melodie (Steve) Pugh of Lake Wales, one son, Mark (Karen) Todd of Bedford, KY, 5 grandchildren, Dan Harden, Mark Todd, Jr., Kristen Schreiner, Jim Harden and Ben Pugh, 9 great grandchildren, 1 nephew, and special friends of the family 'Annie' and Barney Moore.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 5th, 2PM at First Baptist Church, Lake Wales.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2017