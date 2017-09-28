STEVEN A.
STINESPRING, 84
LAKE WALES - Steven A. Stinespring, 84, passed away September 13, 2017, at his home in Saddlebag lake Resort, Lake Wales, Florida. He was born June 11, 1933, in Danville, Illinois, to Arthur & Yvonne Stinespring.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church. He retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company in June 1987 after 35 years. He was a General Supervisor in the Gear Factory. He served two years in the U.S. Army.
He served on the Church Council of SLR Community Church, President of SLR Men's Club and Chairman of the SLR Dance Committee and SLR Summer Committee.
He married Sandra Scott August 16, 1957, in Chillicothe, Illinois. She survives him along with their son, Steven Scott, daughter, Steph-anie, and a brother, Mark. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Linda.
Burial will be in the Chillicothe City Cemetery, Chillicothe, Illinois.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2017