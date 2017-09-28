PHYLLIS A.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHYLLIS A. WATERMAN.
WATERMAN, 77
WINTER HAVEN - Phyllis A. Waterman, 77, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice Forsythe Hospice House.
Born February 20, 1940 in Kingston, NY she moved to Winter Haven in 2001 from Texas. She was retired as a supervisor/ technician from IBM where she worked over 25 years. She was also an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Winter Haven. She also participated in a number of community Bible study groups in Winter Haven and Lakeland.
Phyllis is survived by a son, Douglas Waterman of Conroe, TX; and five grandchildren, Jane Waterman, Megan Waterman, Timothy Waterman, Melinda Waterman and Joey Waterman.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Grace Lutheran Church in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in her name to Grace Lutheran Church, 327 Avenue C. SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2017