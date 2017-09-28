BILLIE JANETTE
LIGHTSEY, 74
FROSTPROOF - Billie Janette Lightsey, age 74, of Frostproof, FL, passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
She was born August 4, 1943 in Altus, OK to Charles W. and Janie Mae (Dudley) Jones. She was a Homemaker, member of the God's Family Assembly in Frostproof, FL, and a resident since 1970, coming from Texas.
She is survived by her husband Edgar L. Lightsey of Frostproof, FL; daughters: Carolyn J. Taylor of Oklahoma City, OK, Marion E. Foucher of Ruskin, FL, Kimberly D. Lightsey of Frostproof, FL; sons Thomas W. Weeks of West Palm Beach, FL, James M. Miller of Avon Park, FL; 16 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Janice Marie Caldwell.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 29, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the God's Family Assembly in Frostproof, FL with burial in Corinth Cemetery, Bereah, FL. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 28, 2017 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park.
Arrangements Entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, Florida, 863-453-3101.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2017