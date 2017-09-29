NANETTE "NAN" (NORSIC) WILLIAMS

NANETTE 'NAN' WILLIAMS
(NORSIC), 70

LAKELAND - Nanette Williams, 70, of Lakeland, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Saturday, September 23, 2017 after a long hard battle with Lung Cancer. She was truly LOVED and will be missed.
She is survived by her husband Donald Williams, sons Paul (Bobbie), Tony (Janice), & Jeffrey Renner; daughter Dawn (Dan-ny) Lake; grandchildren Adam, Brandon, Paige Renner, Danny, Seth, Natalie & Renner Lake and 4 great-grandchildren.
Nan was a huge dog lover and breeder of Shih Tzus. She always had puppies everywhere! She also had a love of Lifetime Movie Network. It was always on!
Per her wishes cremation will be taken place and the family will be having a Celebration of Life. Friends and Family are welcome to come October 7th 2017, 12pm.
For more information, please contact 863-698-4969.
