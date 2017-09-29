TONI LOU
|
WAHL, 76
WINTER HAVEN - Toni Lou Wahl, 76, of Winter Haven passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at her residence.
A resident of the area for many years she worked at the Wal-Mart in Lake Wales for 22 years as a Sales Associate. Toni was a member of the Havendale Christian Church and enjoyed crafts and the outdoors especially fishing.
She is survived by a son Raymond E. LeRoy of Tacoma, Washington State, two daughters Brandy Wackerman and husband Ed of Tampa, FL and Sharon Ann LeRoy of TN, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Toni was loved and respected by her family and friends.
For those who wish donations may be made to Havendale Christian Church Food Drive, 3900 Lake Blue Dr., Winter Haven, FL, 33881. Condolences may be made to the family at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2017