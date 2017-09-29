GUSTAVE J.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GUSTAVE J. FIORAVANTI LAKELAND - Gustave J. Fioravanti.
FIORAVANTI
LAKELAND - Gustave J. Fioravanti, 88, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday September 27, 2017. Gus was born in Donora, PA to John and Sperandina Fioravanti on December 30, 1928. Gus served in the US Army and was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh.
He married his loving wife of 63 years Irma and they raised a loving family. He retired from Sears Roebuck after 32 years of service. Gus enjoyed golfing, travelling, spending time at home with his family and friends and his nightly scoop of ice cream.
He is survived by wife Irma, daughters: Vicki Lynn Fioravanti of Olathe, KS, Diana Kerestes and her husband Lenny of Monessen, PA; son Mark Fioravanti and his wife Elizabeth of Nashville, TN; two grandchildren Anne and John, and a host of family and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Road Lakeland on Monday October 2, 2017 at 10:30 am.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2017