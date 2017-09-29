NANCY G.

HILLIARD



LAKELAND - On September 27, Nancy G. Hilliard passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Lakeland, FL.

Nancy lived her quiet and happy life with her husband of forty- four years, Raymond L. Hilliard (survived).

Nancy graduated from Polk Community College and worked as an RN at Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital. She retired many years later to spend time with her family and her beloved dogs, Boots and Ty.

Nancy was survived by her loving daughter and son in law, Jennifer and Mark Basey, son Raymond Hilliard, and grandchildren Anthony, Raena, Lilly, Garrett, Grace, and Mia. She was also survived by her sister Gerry Rowe, and her brothers Ronnie, Willie, and Kenny Hedgecock, and predeceased by her sister Becky Gwaltney.

Please join the family in celebrating Nancy Hilliard's life at the Heath Funeral Chapel Saturday, September 30 at 3pm for visitation. The visitation will be immediately followed by a memorial service.

'For I must leave you for a while, please do not grieve and shed wild tears, for I am waiting for you in the sky!'