GEORGE M. MEYER
3/28/35 - 9/27/17
HAINES CITY - George Meyer was a scientist, who wanted to do the best for this world. He invented inert gas systems for large tankers so they all were safely cruising the world. After that he went and worked on 'cool' ways to produce electric power. George found that hydro power is what the world needed, it could be for the environment and affordable for everyone. He worked this until his death.
George leaves his daughter Jovan Johnson and wife Ruth Meyer to continue with his work.
