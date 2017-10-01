Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Cooke Rysman. View Sign

LINDA COOKE RYSMAN



GADSDEN, AL. - Linda Cooke Rysman passed away early Saturday morning, September 16, 2017 in Gadsden, Alabama.

Linda was the middle child of three siblings born on August 29, 1941 in Lakeland, FL. She attended Dixieland Elementary School, Lakeland Junior High School and graduated from Lakeland Senior High School in 1959.

After high school, she attended Jones Business College in Orlando,

Florida. While attending college, she met and married Don Bremer. They relocated from Orlando to Lakeland where they had two boys, Clay and Craig, and settled in Palm Beach Gardens although their paths eventually divided. While living in Palm Beach Gardens, Linda was employed as the Director of Operations for the Center of Family Services, a family counseling service in Palm Beach County. It was the joy of her professional career, dedicating 22 years to help the homeless, the young, and those unable to help themselves. One of her passions was leading a youth group from Trinity Methodist Church in Palm Beach Gardens. Through this group she participated in the Appalachia Service Project, repairing homes for those in need each summer. The relationships forged with those young men and women of the youth group have remained intact and many have stayed in devoted contact with her (their beloved Mrs. B) to the end.

While living in Palm Beach Gardens, she met and married Peter Rysman and relocated to Key West where they resided. With Peter, Linda was able to enjoy life and travel to places around the world. He enriched her life and thanks to his dedication and support, she was able to receive the care she needed. She loved him beyond measure and was grateful that she was always able to come back to their home to be around her beloved pets, family and friends.

Linda always referred to living in Key West as living in paradise. She loved its community, its diversity and its acceptance.

She loved to have visitors and family come stay at her house. It was always open and welcoming to everyone. Living in Key West, Linda remained active, mentoring students in the Take Stock in Children program; running an Alateen program in Horace O'Bryant (HOB) Middle School to help children whose lives had been affected by drugs or alcohol; and being an active participant in the Alateen Family Group, where she sponsored many people struggling with addiction within their families. In more recent years, Linda converted to the Jewish faith, which she deeply loved and was an active member of the Congregation B'nai Zion.

For the past 10 years, Linda met multiple healthcare challenges with courage, strength, determination and grace that inspired everyone around her - she refused to be defined by her illnesses. Life's lessons molded her into a 'Women of Wisdom' which many of her friends and family take solace in today.

Special thanks to her friend, Sandy West, whose gift of a kidney added years to her life and allowed all who loved her to enjoy that precious time. Linda was forever grateful for this gift and did everything within her power to honor the opportunity she was given. To Dr. Bob Olson, her physician, her friend, her night-light, Dr. Bob (as he was referred to) always managed her care with the perfect combination of medicine, humor and compassion. To Dr. Beyselow, who Linda proudly self-proclaimed to be his first patient in Key West and who met her at every visit with a kiss on the cheek - Linda trusted no one more than him with her life saving gift. To Dr. Mike Klitenick, her surgeon and friend whose skill, unending support and encouragement was such a blessing and source of comfort to her and her family, from the beginning to the end. Our thanks will never be enough.

To Craig, her son and caregiver for the past 15 months, you made every day she lived special and joy filled in so many ways. She was so grateful to you for putting your life on hold to make sure she received the best care.

To all of her wonderful friends in Lakeland, Palm Beach and Key West, thank you to all of you who supported her through the good times and lifted her up during the challenging times. To all her Al-Anon community, your friendship and support was beyond measure. There is no way to acknowledge everyone in Linda's life. Suffice it to say that if you were ever Linda's friend, you were always Linda's friend.

She is survived by her husband, Peter Rysman from Key West, FL; her sons, Clay Bremer (and his wife Chrissy) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Craig Bremer (and his fiancÃ©, Richard Spang) of Fort Lauderdale, FL; her daughter, Molly Rysman (and her husband, J. Davis) of Los Angeles, CA.; her brother, John Cooke (and his wife Ivalane) from Knoxville, TN; her sister, Mary Hannifan (and husband George) of Lakeland, FL; her grandchildren, Sadie and Jack Davis; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be Sunday, October 1 at 3:00 p.m. at Congregation B'Nai Zion, 750 United Street, Key West, Fl. Donations may be given in her memory to the Appalachian Service Project at



