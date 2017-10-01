JUNE
PONTON, 82
Loving Wife and Homemaker
MULBERRY - June peacefully passed away on 9/23/17 at the Lake Morton Plaza in Lakeland.
Born in Long Bar Harbor, Maryland on June 4, 1934, after moving west to Colorado she came here 30 years ago where she fit right into the Shepherd Road Presbyterian Church family and was located closer to her family.
June is survived by her husband V. L. 'Bud' Ponton; daughter, Deborah Smith; son, Richard Ponton; brother, George W. McDaniel Jr., and four
Grandchildren; Nicole and Branden Smith and Abigaile and Olivia Ponton.
Memorial service will be at The Shepherd Road Presbyterian Ch, 1217 Shepherd Road (south Lakeland) on October 7, 2017 at 3:00 PM, followed by a get together of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Hospis.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2017