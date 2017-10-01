Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTHA JOY LIMBERS CURRY. View Sign

MARTHA JOY LIMBERS CURRY



LAKELAND - Martha Joy Limbers Curry, 86, was received into God's Kingdom and reunited with her husband of 67 years, Charles William Curry, on Tuesday night, September 26, 2017.

Mrs. Curry was born in Nutter Fort, West Virginia, on May 19, 1931. She is the daughter of the late Donald and Pearl Limbers and sister to the late Zane Limbers and Kermit Limbers.

Martha Joy was survived by her four loving children, Beverly Dodge (Husband Dale) of Parrish, Florida; Kimberly Ham, Scott Curry, and Brian Curry, of Lakeland, Florida; her two grandsons, Jonathon Dodge of Kennesaw, Georgia and Brandon Dodge of Cincinnati, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews who dearly loved their 'Aunt Martha Joy.'

Martha was married to the love of her life in West Virginia in 1950. The Currys moved to Tarentum, Pennsylvania, shortly thereafter, where they began raising their family. In 1970, they moved to Lakeland, Florida, where Mr. and Mrs. Curry retired.

Martha considered her family to be her most cherished blessing and made it her lifelong mission to be an incredibly loving and nurturing wife, mother and grandmother. She was instrumental in helping her son, Scott, start up his plumbing business, Curry & Company Plumbing, and was his secretary / bookkeeper for ten years. A member of First United Methodist Church, Martha reflected God's glory to others with her radiant smile and positive attitude -- a beacon of light, love and encouragement to anyone who knew her!

She had a fabulous sense of humor and loved to laugh! She was extremely fond of and nostalgic for West Virginia - the mountains and beauty of which now pale in comparison to her heavenly home!

A memorial service for family and friends will be held in the Chapel of the First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, Florida, on Friday, October 6th, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church.



7565 Red Bug Lake Road

Oviedo , FL 32765

