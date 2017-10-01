F. JOY
WILKINSON
LAKELAND - F. Joy Wilkinson, 87, passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Health with her family by her side.
Joy was born on January 13, 1930 in Dubach, Louisiana to Wilber and Grace McCuller and resided in Lakeland for the last 47 years. Joy was a member of First Baptist Church at the Mall.
She is survived by her daughters, Joy Lynn Wilkinson and Lisa Hazelton (Todd), 14 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 62 years, Wayne, her son, Marvin Wilkinson, and her daughter, Grace Elizabeth Nehring.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with a celebration of life service to follow at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 2, 2017 at First Baptist Church at the Mall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joy's memory to Compassion International or Precept Ministries International.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2017