Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for F. Joy Wilkinson. View Sign

F. JOY

WILKINSON



LAKELAND - F. Joy Wilkinson, 87, passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Health with her family by her side.

Joy was born on January 13, 1930 in Dubach, Louisiana to Wilber and Grace McCuller and resided in Lakeland for the last 47 years. Joy was a member of First Baptist Church at the Mall.

She is survived by her daughters, Joy Lynn Wilkinson and Lisa Hazelton (Todd), 14 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 62 years, Wayne, her son, Marvin Wilkinson, and her daughter, Grace Elizabeth Nehring.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with a celebration of life service to follow at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 2, 2017 at First Baptist Church at the Mall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joy's memory to Compassion International or Precept Ministries International.



F. JOYWILKINSONLAKELAND - F. Joy Wilkinson, 87, passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Health with her family by her side.Joy was born on January 13, 1930 in Dubach, Louisiana to Wilber and Grace McCuller and resided in Lakeland for the last 47 years. Joy was a member of First Baptist Church at the Mall.She is survived by her daughters, Joy Lynn Wilkinson and Lisa Hazelton (Todd), 14 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 62 years, Wayne, her son, Marvin Wilkinson, and her daughter, Grace Elizabeth Nehring.A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with a celebration of life service to follow at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 2, 2017 at First Baptist Church at the Mall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joy's memory to Compassion International or Precept Ministries International. Published in Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Palm Beach Daily News Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com