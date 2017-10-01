DOLORES RUTH "Dee" RICHARDS

DOLORES RUTH 'Dee' RICHARDS

NAPLES, FL- Dolores Ruth 'Dee' Richards, 86 of Naples, FL died September 27, 2017.
Born in Mount Pleasant, PA she resided most of her life in Lakeland, FL where she was a longtime and active member of St. David's Episcopal Church and became a member of Trinity-by-the-Cove Episcopal Church upon moving to Naples in 2010.
After completion of nursing school, she began her career in the early 1950's at the Watson Clinic and retired after a number of years at Children's Medical Services, both in Lakeland, FL.
Dee is survived by her daughter, Jill R. Basden, (Michael), of Naples; son, Kent W. Richards, (Connie) of Bailey, CO; grandson, Cameron R. Basden (Rhoni) of Maryville, TN; granddaughter, Cho B. Mazur (Daniel) of Houston, TX; two great grandchildren; brother Frank Ruth (Carolyn) of Mansfield, OH; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Richards; parents, Charles and Elizabeth Ruth; sister, Vivian Raffensburger; and grandchild, Anne Elizabeth Basden.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity-by-the-Cove, 495 Galleon Drive, Naples, Florida on Saturday, October 21, 3:00 pm, with the Right Reverend Dabney T. Smith, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southwest Florida, presiding.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in her memory to the Trinity-by-the-Cove Endowment Fund.
Funeral Home
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Funeral Home
