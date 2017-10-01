HENRY
VOSS
WINTER HAVEN - Henry Voss, 89, passed away September 28, 2017. He was born September 17, 1928 in Alabama.
He is survived by his wife Ruth; son Jimmie Stafford; grandchildren Kyle, Nicole and Blake.
Visitation will be Monday, October 2, 2017 at 10AM at the First Baptist Church Lake Alfred, with a service at 10:30AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the widow's needs would be greatly appreciated and can be mailed C/O First Baptist Church, 280 E. Pierce St., Lake Alfred, FL 33850
Published in Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2017