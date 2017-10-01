Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Landon Andrew Beard. View Sign

MASTER LANDON ANDREW BEARD



WINTER HAVEN - Master Landon Andrew Beard, age 5 months passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2017. He was born April 10, 2017 at Winter Haven Regency to Andrew Louis Beard and Lindsey Nicole Evans. Landon was a smiling happy baby and will be dearly missed.

Landon is survived by his loving and devoted family; Parents, Andrew & Lindsey; Brother, Evan Hatton; Sister, Elizabeth Evans; Maternal Grandfather, Jeff (Annette) Evans; Maternal Grandmother, Brenda Evans; Step Maternal Grandfather, Billy Norris; Paternal Grandfather, Andrew Beard and Paternal Grandmother, Sherrie Darlene Hughes.

A private prayer service will be held with interment at Auburndale Memorial Park in Babyland.

Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home.



108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

