MASTER LANDON ANDREW BEARD
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Landon Andrew Beard.
WINTER HAVEN - Master Landon Andrew Beard, age 5 months passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2017. He was born April 10, 2017 at Winter Haven Regency to Andrew Louis Beard and Lindsey Nicole Evans. Landon was a smiling happy baby and will be dearly missed.
Landon is survived by his loving and devoted family; Parents, Andrew & Lindsey; Brother, Evan Hatton; Sister, Elizabeth Evans; Maternal Grandfather, Jeff (Annette) Evans; Maternal Grandmother, Brenda Evans; Step Maternal Grandfather, Billy Norris; Paternal Grandfather, Andrew Beard and Paternal Grandmother, Sherrie Darlene Hughes.
A private prayer service will be held with interment at Auburndale Memorial Park in Babyland.
Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2017