JOHN WILLIAM

HERRMANN



HAINES CITY - John William Herrmann, born October 30, 1949 left this earth on September 20, 2017 to jam with the angels. He left behind his wife Rachel; children, Angela, Peggy and Arthur; sisters, Ann Joy and Clare; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and several well loved nieces and nephews.

He was surrounded by family and love in this life and is no doubt enjoying a wonderful reunion with all the loved ones gone on before him.

John was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Gustave and Elizabeth Herrmann. He was raised in Hollis Queens and shared many happy memories of his childhood. He was a talented drummer and his band, Musical Fource, entertained crowds for several years. He loved to golf, enjoyed family get togethers and bon fires, reading the morning paper, and he never balked from any topic of conversation.

He was a man who smiled and laughed easily, always offering a hug or advice to those who needed it. As much as he is and will be missed and how much darker the world will be without him, those he left behind will always know he is watching over them.

John's memorial and celebration of life will be at 4 o'clock on November 4th at 3180 Windy Hill Rd., Haines City Fl.



