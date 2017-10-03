REBA NELL
|
CHANCE
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Reba Nell Chance, age 91, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at The Oaks Scenic View Nursing Home in Baldwin, Georgia.
A former resident of Winter Haven, she resided in Clarkesville, Georgia with her daughter & son-in-law. She was a member of Lake Shipp Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Cecil Chance. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Joanni & Ronnie Conrad of Clarkesville, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Morris and Erika Chance of Hoover, Alabama; 3 grandchildren; 1 great grandson.
Most important to her was her love for her Lord, her faith, her family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Oaks and Pruitt Hospice and a special thank you to her nurse Carolyn Griffin and CNA Amy Hunter for their loving care of Reba.
Graveside services are scheduled for 12 noon, Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at Glen-Abbey Memorial Gardens with Rev. Charles Harkala officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Georgia Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 329, Palmetto, GA 30268 or The Florida Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 8190, Lakeland, FL 33802, in her memory.
Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens of Auburndale, Florida (863/967-8558) is in charge of arrangements.
