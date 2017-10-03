CATHERINE
JANE (LEITER) TEWALT, 98
PORT ORANGE - Catherine Jane (Leiter) Tewalt, age 98, formerly of 18 Cypress in the Wood, Port Orange, FL, died September 27, 2017, at Fran's Elderly Care, Port Orange, Florida.
She was born in Green Springs, Ohio, October 27, 1919 to Oakford and Luella Ware Leiter. She married James Medford Tewalt (deceased) of Tiffin, Ohio in August 1937. After James passed, she married Harold Figley of Middletown Ohio, also deceased.
James and Catherine had four daughters and one son (deceased). The surviving daughters are Judith Tewalt Bennett, Orlando, FL, Peggy Tewalt Manley, Colorado Springs, CO, Connie Tewalt Ballash, Port Orange, FL, Pamela Tewalt Sexton, Bedford, TX. Mrs. Tewalt enjoyed a large family of 3 brothers and 2 sisters, one sister in Woodville, TX survives. Her extended family includes 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Reverend Gary Hicks will officiate for the service at Engle-Shook Funeral Home, 135 North Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio, October 4, 2017. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 pm and the funeral service from 1:30 - 2:00 pm. Graveside services will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Tiffin, Ohio, at 2:30 pm.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2017