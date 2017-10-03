DOUGLAS E.
MARSH, 85
LAKELAND - Douglas E. Marsh, 85, of Lakeland went to be with the Lord on Friday September 29, 2017 surrounded by family.
Doug was born in Crump, MI to Lester and Martha Marsh, on February 26, 1932. Doug was the realtor, builder and broker for his own business DE Marsh before retiring. He enjoyed the stock market, spending time with family, and his dog Precious. However those who knew him best will always remember him for his sense of humor.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and son Kevin Sholts.
Doug Marsh is survived by beloved wife Patricia, children Wade Marsh, John Marsh, Ronda Comparoni and husband Pete, Kimberly Martin, Robin Dux and husband Leroy, 20 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren, one great great-grandchild; along with a host of other family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Tuesday October 3 at Gentry-Morrison, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland. A visitation will be held on Wednesday October 4 from 10-11am follow by an 11am service at New Life Assembly of God, 8595 US 98 N Lakeland. Interment at Socrum Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2017