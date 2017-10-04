Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FRANKLIN MILLARD

CALHOUN, 79



LAKELAND - Frank Calhoun was born 3-3-38 in Rossville Indiana. He passed away peacefully September 25, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Hospital.

He started working for a local farmer at the age of seven and spent many hours working on his grandfather Roth's family farm. He attended Roseville High School when he participated in basketball, baseball, track and field. After high school he worked in construction, office manager for Crawfordsville Casket Co., during that time he attended Wabash College. He later worked for Tyler Refrigeration as eastern product manager, after a move to Florida in 1973. He covered the state of Florida as a sales representative for food service products, and later became part owner of a food service equipment supply store.

He was president of Imperial Lions Club, president of Lakeland Lumberjacks, equipment manager for Lakeland Lumberjacks, usher at St. David's Episcopal Church, active member of 6th Man Club men's basketball, FSC Fast Break Club women's basket booster club. He and his wife attended many, many, FSC sporting events, both home and away.

Predeceased by parents David and Emmagene Calhoun, brother Fred Calhoun, grandparents Henry and Olive Roth.

He married Betty Sipes, his high school sweetheart, on May 10, 1958 in Sedalia, Indiana. They have 3 sons: Tim Calhoun (Audrey Calhoun), Joesph Calhoun (Stephanie Calhoun) and Stephen, four granddaughters: Tiffany Snowden (Kyle), Jennifer Kent (Paul), Christina Calhoun (Andrew), and Stacey Calhoun, three great- grandchildren: Sydney and Rylan Snowden, Olivia Kent, several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 4 pm. Located at 145 Edgewood Drive, Lakeland Florida.

Contributions may be made to Florida Southern College Women's Basketball in care of FSC Advancement Office, 111 Frank Lloyd Wright Way, Lakeland, FL, 33801 or Cornerstone Hospice, 2590 Havendale Blvd NW, Winter Haven, FL, 33881.



145 E Edgewood Dr

Lakeland, FL 33803

