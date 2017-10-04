NEAL COOK
LAKELAND - Neal Cook passed away on September 27, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Hospital after a short illness.
Neal was the son of Arthur and Bessie Cook born in Montpelier VT on May 2, 1929. He graduated from Montpelier High School in 1947. He was in the Army from 1950 to 1951, and later held positions in several hotels and the state of Vermont. He transferred to the US Dept. of Labor in 1973 and retired in 1994.
Neal married Katherine Crawford in Montpelier in 1955 and raised 3 children; Stephen, Barbara and James.
Neal is survived by his wife, three children and their spouses; Stephen and Pam Cook, Barbara and Charles Riley and James and Lisa Cook. He was also proud of his five grandchildren; Christine Riley, Daniel Riley, Jake Cook, Connor Corr and DJ Harkleroad. He is also survived by a sister Elisabeth Blodgett. He was predeceased by six brother and sisters and a half brother.
A memorial service will be held on October 7, 2017 at 11:00 am at Highlands Fairways Clubhouse.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2017