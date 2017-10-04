JAMES M.
SPURLOCK, Jr, 77
LAKELAND - James M. Spurlock, Jr., 77, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 1, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.
James proudly served his country as a 20 year veteran of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, grandchildren and dogs. He was an avid gardener and loved listening to southern gospel music.
James is survived by his beloved wife Patricia of 56 years, daughters Stephanie Morris, Tracey (Barry) Cayson, grandchildren Dillon Morris, Justin Morris and Emma Cayson, as well as his siblings Joyce Barnes, Bobbie Spurlock Sr., Ray Spurlock and Norma Gable.
Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Services will be at Whidden-McLean on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. It is the family's wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611.
Condolences to family at whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2017