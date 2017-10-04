GINGER ANNE DANIELS

Obituary
GINGER ANNE
DANIELS, 64
Scotty's Lumber

WINTER HAVEN - Ginger Anne Daniels went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 28, 2017.
Born on March 10, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., she worked at Scotty's Lumber for over 20 years. She was an avid BINGO player and enjoyed reading books.
She was the best MOM ever to 2 daughters: Jancie Tucker and Samantha (John) Heyn; the Greatest Granny to her favorite (and only) granddaughter: Jacquelyn 'Jacki' Tucker; loving sister to brothers: Phillip (Betty) Lucas and Vernon 'Cisco' Lucas; and a great friend to many.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 2019 Lake Region Baptist Church, Dundee Rd., Winter Haven, FL, at 5 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elks Harry-Anna Trust Fund, P.O. Box 49, Umatilla, FL, 32784.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2017
