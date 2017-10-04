Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANICE POMMERANZ THOMAS. View Sign

JANICE

POMMERANZ THOMAS, 51



PLANT CITY - Janice Pommeranz Thomas of Plant City, FL passed away Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. She was 51.

She was born in Saginaw, MI on August 30, 1966 to Norman and Helen Pommeranz. Janice moved to Plant City 15 years ago from Tampa. She worked as an Accountant for Beach Products, Inc. in Tampa for the past 27 years and she was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church of Lakeland, FL.

Janice was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years David G. Thomas of Plant City, her mother Helen Pommeranz of Auburndale, her sister Diane Hewitt (Mike) of Warwick, RI, and her furkids: Gracie, Gypsy, Ziva, Kensie, and her beloved Scamp, who has been by her side ever since her first cancer surgery in July 2014.

Janice very much enjoyed playing organ for church services. She began playing at the age of 12 and accompanied her father, who was a Lutheran pastor for many years.

She loved her 'children' and spent many hours training and showing them in several dog sports. She started out showing her heart dog, Shilo, in obedience competitions and later in agility competitions. She also showed in conformation with some of Shilo's puppies.

After Shilo passed away, she lost all interest in dog competitions. She caught the 'Disney bug' and went to Disney World almost every weekend. She enjoyed the atmosphere, the rides, and the food. Many of her friends looked forward to seeing her Disney posts and photos on Facebook.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Lakeland, FL located at 6920 Socrum Loop Road, Lakeland, FL 33809.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church.







JANICEPOMMERANZ THOMAS, 51PLANT CITY - Janice Pommeranz Thomas of Plant City, FL passed away Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. She was 51.She was born in Saginaw, MI on August 30, 1966 to Norman and Helen Pommeranz. Janice moved to Plant City 15 years ago from Tampa. She worked as an Accountant for Beach Products, Inc. in Tampa for the past 27 years and she was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church of Lakeland, FL.Janice was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years David G. Thomas of Plant City, her mother Helen Pommeranz of Auburndale, her sister Diane Hewitt (Mike) of Warwick, RI, and her furkids: Gracie, Gypsy, Ziva, Kensie, and her beloved Scamp, who has been by her side ever since her first cancer surgery in July 2014.Janice very much enjoyed playing organ for church services. She began playing at the age of 12 and accompanied her father, who was a Lutheran pastor for many years.She loved her 'children' and spent many hours training and showing them in several dog sports. She started out showing her heart dog, Shilo, in obedience competitions and later in agility competitions. She also showed in conformation with some of Shilo's puppies.After Shilo passed away, she lost all interest in dog competitions. She caught the 'Disney bug' and went to Disney World almost every weekend. She enjoyed the atmosphere, the rides, and the food. Many of her friends looked forward to seeing her Disney posts and photos on Facebook.A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Lakeland, FL located at 6920 Socrum Loop Road, Lakeland, FL 33809.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church. Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Palm Beach Daily News Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com