POMMERANZ THOMAS, 51
PLANT CITY - Janice Pommeranz Thomas of Plant City, FL passed away Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. She was 51.
She was born in Saginaw, MI on August 30, 1966 to Norman and Helen Pommeranz. Janice moved to Plant City 15 years ago from Tampa. She worked as an Accountant for Beach Products, Inc. in Tampa for the past 27 years and she was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church of Lakeland, FL.
Janice was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years David G. Thomas of Plant City, her mother Helen Pommeranz of Auburndale, her sister Diane Hewitt (Mike) of Warwick, RI, and her furkids: Gracie, Gypsy, Ziva, Kensie, and her beloved Scamp, who has been by her side ever since her first cancer surgery in July 2014.
Janice very much enjoyed playing organ for church services. She began playing at the age of 12 and accompanied her father, who was a Lutheran pastor for many years.
She loved her 'children' and spent many hours training and showing them in several dog sports. She started out showing her heart dog, Shilo, in obedience competitions and later in agility competitions. She also showed in conformation with some of Shilo's puppies.
After Shilo passed away, she lost all interest in dog competitions. She caught the 'Disney bug' and went to Disney World almost every weekend. She enjoyed the atmosphere, the rides, and the food. Many of her friends looked forward to seeing her Disney posts and photos on Facebook.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Lakeland, FL located at 6920 Socrum Loop Road, Lakeland, FL 33809.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2017