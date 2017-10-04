ANGELA HAZEN
JACOBSEN, 48
PLANT CITY/AVON PARK - Angela Hazen Jacobsen, 48, went home to Heaven, Sunday October 1st, 2017.
She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years Jeff; her daughters: Jessica and Shelby; her sons: Jeff Jr., Joshua (Jasmine), Jarrett and Joe Jacobsen; her parents: Gary and Brenda Hazen, and her sisters: Kibby (Richard) Reece, Charity Hazen and Kelli (Donnie) Hull; her nephews: Connor Stuart, Charles Pohl, and Dalton and Gabriel Hull.
Angela was the most giving person and always put others before herself. She loved music, the beach and traveling with her family. Her second home was the ballpark. She was the heart of our family. She will be loved and missed through eternity.
The family will receive friends Saturday October 7, 2017 from 10:00am to 11:00am at the Haught Funeral Home, 708 W Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. Plant City, FL where memorial services will follow at 11:00am. Online condolences may be left for the family at
www.haught.care
Haught Funeral Home
708 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard
Plant City, FL 33566
(813) 717-9300
Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2017