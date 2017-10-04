JANET M.
RUSSO, 68
LAKE WALES - Janet M. Russo, 68, of Lake Wales, passed away Wednesday, September 20th, 2017, at Lake Wales Medical Center.
Born January 28, 1949 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late James and Marie (Brennan) Fardy, she moved to Lake Wales 10 years ago coming from Bedford, MA. She worked as a postal clerk before retiring and was a former member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Malden, Massachusetts.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kevin Russo and sister, Marilyn Lawless.
Survivors include her companion George Finnell of Lake Wales; brother in law Ted Lawless of Methuen, MA; nieces, Meredith and Emily Lawless; step-children Kevin Russo, Julie Russo, Jennifer Vonborstel and Ridgely Fanara; and many other cousins, family and friends.
Janet was an activist in her local community and in politics, always supporting democratic causes.
Services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with a celebration of life service following at 12:30 in the Parrish Hall.
Johnson-Nelson-Gill Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Johnson-Nelson-Gill Funeral Home
322 North Scenic Highway
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-1431
Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2017