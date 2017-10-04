Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JANET M.

RUSSO, 68



LAKE WALES - Janet M. Russo, 68, of Lake Wales, passed away Wednesday, September 20th, 2017, at Lake Wales Medical Center.

Born January 28, 1949 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late James and Marie (Brennan) Fardy, she moved to Lake Wales 10 years ago coming from Bedford, MA. She worked as a postal clerk before retiring and was a former member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Malden, Massachusetts.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kevin Russo and sister, Marilyn Lawless.

Survivors include her companion George Finnell of Lake Wales; brother in law Ted Lawless of Methuen, MA; nieces, Meredith and Emily Lawless; step-children Kevin Russo, Julie Russo, Jennifer Vonborstel and Ridgely Fanara; and many other cousins, family and friends.

Janet was an activist in her local community and in politics, always supporting democratic causes.

Services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with a celebration of life service following at 12:30 in the Parrish Hall.

Johnson-Nelson-Gill Funeral Home handling arrangements.







JANET M.RUSSO, 68LAKE WALES - Janet M. Russo, 68, of Lake Wales, passed away Wednesday, September 20th, 2017, at Lake Wales Medical Center.Born January 28, 1949 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late James and Marie (Brennan) Fardy, she moved to Lake Wales 10 years ago coming from Bedford, MA. She worked as a postal clerk before retiring and was a former member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Malden, Massachusetts.She is preceded in death by her husband, Kevin Russo and sister, Marilyn Lawless.Survivors include her companion George Finnell of Lake Wales; brother in law Ted Lawless of Methuen, MA; nieces, Meredith and Emily Lawless; step-children Kevin Russo, Julie Russo, Jennifer Vonborstel and Ridgely Fanara; and many other cousins, family and friends.Janet was an activist in her local community and in politics, always supporting democratic causes.Services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with a celebration of life service following at 12:30 in the Parrish Hall.Johnson-Nelson-Gill Funeral Home handling arrangements. Funeral Home Johnson-Nelson-Gill Funeral Home

322 North Scenic Highway

Lake Wales , FL 33853

(863) 676-1431 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Palm Beach Daily News Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com