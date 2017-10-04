JERRY WAYNE
BARFIELD, 64
Retired Agrico/Mosaic & Flowers Bakery, Inc.
LAKELAND - Mr. Jerry Wayne Barfield, born October 28, 1952, in Kemper County, MS; and departed this life September 29, 2017.
He retired as an assistant phosphate mine superintendent, and retired from Flowers Bakery, Inc. He was a member of Scott Lake Baptist Church.
He's survived by his wife Marian Barfield, daughters Janna Bar-field, Jastin Barfield and son Hunter Bryant, grandchildren Nevaeh McKenzie and Morgan Wright, brothers Dew-ey Barfield, Jimmie Barfield and Billie Barfield.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, October 6, 2017, at Beulah MB Church, 702 South French Ave., Ft. Meade, FL. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Scott Lake Baptist Church, 5811 Scott Lake Rd., Lakeland, FL.
Williams Funeral Home, Bartow, FL. (863) 533-0366.
Williams Funeral Home
760 South 5th Avenue
Bartow, FL 33830
(863) 533-0366
Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2017