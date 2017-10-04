GENEVIEVE
SCOVELL, 97
HAINES CITY - Genevieve Scovell, 97, of Haines City, FL passed away on October 2, 2017 at her residence.
She was born on February 5, 1920 in Newark, NJ and moved to Haines City in 1987 from New Jersey. Genevieve was retired from the Berkeley Township School System and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Haines City, where she was very active. Her hobbies included collecting dolls, sewing and knitting.
She was predeceased by her parents, Nicolas and Carmela Palma; husband, Warren D. Scovell and she is survived by her children, David Scovell of Ellwood, NJ, Rebecca (Edward) Olbrys of League City, TX; grandchildren, Alisha Jernack of Lanoka Harbor, NJ, Jeffrey Jernack of League City, TX, Tyler Jernack of League City, TX and great grandson, Levi Alexander Jernack.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave. Auburndale, FL 33823.
