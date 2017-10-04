BEATRICE
ELIZABETH
DUBOIS
ZINSZER, 92
LAKELAND - Beatrice Elizabeth DuBois Zinszer, of Lakeland, passed away on September 28, 2017, at the age of 92. Bea was born May 21, 1925 in Arlington, NJ. She was the daughter of Albert and Lillian DuBois. In her early years she was a secretary in the New Jersey, New York areas. Her favorite location was New York City, which required a daily ferryboat ride across the Hudson River providing a spectacular view of the New York skyline, and from her office window she could see the Statue of Liberty and the New York Harbor.
In 1947 she married Arthur Karl Zinszer, and remained his beloved wife for 70 years. They moved to Fanwood, NJ where their children Arthur Richard (deceased), Karen Ruth and Loren Jeanne were born. In 1972 Art's job transfer brought them to Lakeland, Florida where they resided for 45 years. They were long time members of the First Presbyterian Church.
Bea was active in church, school, volunteer work, and worked as a medical secretary for most of her professional life. She enjoyed travel, reading, sewing, bowling, golf, crafts, entertaining, and loved the game of bridge.
Bea is survived by her husband Art, 94, daughters Karen Zinszer and Loren Bennette, grandchildren Lillia Zinszer and Jackson Bennette, step granddaughter Heather Wheeler and her children Logan and Nolan, and her sister Vivian Newill and husband Lester.
Bea opened her heart to everyone she knew, and we wish for her to find peace, be free from the burden of pain, and free to eat all the chocolate her heart desires. All that remember Bea are asked to join the family in celebrating her beautiful life.
Memorial Services will be held on October 14, 2017, 11:00am, at the First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland in the Chapel, reception following.
In lieu of flowers you may consider a donation to the First Presbyterian Church
(info@fpclakeland.org).
