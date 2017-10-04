ROSEANN A.
BLACKBURN, 62
LAKELAND - Roseann A. Blackburn, 62, of Lakeland, passed away September 30, 2017. She was born August 1, 1955 in Elkhart, IN, to parents Donald and Sarah Jane Austin.
Left to treasure her memory is her husband Dale Blackburn; her father Don; children Stephen and Stephanie Dollar; grandchildren DJ, McKenzie, Maria, Courtney, Kelly, Stephen and Emma; great grandchildren Madahlynn, Jaxson and Brayson; sisters Bonnie and Kathy; brother Chuck; and her special 'babies' Shorty, Monkey, Dolly and Face. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She spent her lifetime serving Jesus and was always active in her church. She enjoyed doing stained glass, quilting and was very talented at these and many other crafts. Her favorite times were spent with family and friends. To her husband and children, she was their world; the love they shared as a family is never ending.
A visitation will be held 10AM Friday, October 6, 2017 at the Family Worship Center, 1350 E Main St, Lakeland, FL 33801 with a Celebration of Life at 11AM and interment to follow the service in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2017