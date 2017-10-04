STANLEY A.
CHALLACOMBE, 79
LAKELAND - Be-loved husband, father and grandfather, Stan Challacombe, age 79, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2017.
He is survived by Betty, his wife of 58 years; his children Brett, Joanna and Cyndi; his grandchildren Mitchell, Cullen, Chloe and Violet; and other beloved family and friends.
Stan was born in Kansas and lived in Michigan, Ohio, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Florida. He served 6 years in the National Guard before graduating from Michigan State University; worked in accounting and late in life worked at Amazon, gaining a renewed sense of fulfillment. Stan loved to work with his hands, singing in choirs, including the Mendelsohn in Pittsburgh, hunting, golfing and being a devoted Michigan State fan.
Memorial Service will be at First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Dr. Friday October 6, 2017 at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Fine Arts Internship program at First Presbyterian.
First Presbyterian Church
175 Lake Hollingsworth Dr
Lakeland, FL 33801
Published in Ledger on Oct. 4, 2017