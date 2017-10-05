Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEILA B. PINKERTON. View Sign

LEILA B.

PINKERTON, 88



WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Leila B. Pinkerton, age 88, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.

Mrs. Pinkerton was born Oct. 26, 1928, in Hahira, GA, to Benjamin Franklin and Pearl Lucille (Walling) King. She was a resident of Polk County for over 80 yrs. coming from GA. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, board games, bingo and collecting what knots.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband Joe Touchtone, 2nd husband Ed Pinkerton, 3rd husband Ross Weldon Pink-erton, 2 sons: Lloyd & Marion, daughter Bobbie, 3 brothers: Leroy, Lester & Lloyd and 2 sisters: Lois & Lucille.

Leila is survived by her loving family: daughter Sandra Dan-iels, son Lynn (Kathy) Touchtone, both of Winter Haven, 2 brothers: Leland (Clara) King of Eagle Lake, Leighton King of Sevierville, TN, 2 sisters: Lenora (James) Luke of Winter Haven, Levada Morales of Waverly, 7 grandchildren: Dean, Douglas, Hillary, Bridget, Cassandra, Brad & Kelly, 10 gt. grandchildren: Ashley, Deanna, Whitney, Joshua, John, Nathan, Austin, Michael, Lily & Connor.

A memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 7th at Kersey Funeral Home.







