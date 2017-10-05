LEILA B.
PINKERTON, 88
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Leila B. Pinkerton, age 88, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.
Mrs. Pinkerton was born Oct. 26, 1928, in Hahira, GA, to Benjamin Franklin and Pearl Lucille (Walling) King. She was a resident of Polk County for over 80 yrs. coming from GA. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, board games, bingo and collecting what knots.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband Joe Touchtone, 2nd husband Ed Pinkerton, 3rd husband Ross Weldon Pink-erton, 2 sons: Lloyd & Marion, daughter Bobbie, 3 brothers: Leroy, Lester & Lloyd and 2 sisters: Lois & Lucille.
Leila is survived by her loving family: daughter Sandra Dan-iels, son Lynn (Kathy) Touchtone, both of Winter Haven, 2 brothers: Leland (Clara) King of Eagle Lake, Leighton King of Sevierville, TN, 2 sisters: Lenora (James) Luke of Winter Haven, Levada Morales of Waverly, 7 grandchildren: Dean, Douglas, Hillary, Bridget, Cassandra, Brad & Kelly, 10 gt. grandchildren: Ashley, Deanna, Whitney, Joshua, John, Nathan, Austin, Michael, Lily & Connor.
A memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 7th at Kersey Funeral Home.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2017