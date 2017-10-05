STANLEY A.
CHALLACOMBE, 79
LAKELAND - Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Stan Challacombe, age 79, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2017.
He is survived by Betty, his wife of 58 years; his children Brett, Joanna and Cyndi; his grandchildren Mitchell, Cullen, Chloe and Violet; and other beloved family and friends.
Stan was born in Kansas and lived in Michigan, Ohio, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Florida. He served 6 years in the National Guard before graduating from Michigan State University; worked in accounting and late in life worked at Amazon, gaining a renewed sense of fulfillment. Stan loved to work with his hands, singing in choirs, including the Mendelsohn in Pittsburgh, hunting, golfing and being a devoted Michigan State fan.
Memorial Service will be at First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Dr. Friday October 6, 2017 at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Fine Arts Internship program at First Presbyterian.
