JOYCE
|
FOWLER, 86
CROSSVILLE, TN. - Joyce Fowler, 86, of Crossville, TN, passed away from this life on October 2, 2017, into eternal life with Christ Jesus. She passed away at the Hospice of Cumberland County, Cumberland House.
Viewing & a Memorial Service will be at Lantana Road Baptist, Crossville, TN, on October, 6, 2017. Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM. The Family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1 PM, one hour prior to the service, at the Church. Burial will be at the Crossville City Cemetery after the Service.
Joyce was a member of Lantana Road Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father & mother, Charlie & Lena Taylor; her brother Harold; and her husband of 51 years, Virgil W. Fowler. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Teddy (Mona) of Crossville, TN, Edward (Janet) of Cookeville, TN, & Mark (Dawn) of Jensen Beach, FL; six grandchildren (Scott, Jared, Zachery, Erin, Jonathan, & Emma) and one great grandchild (Elodie); her brother, John Taylor (Kettering, OH); and sisters, Norma 'June' Moses, Carol Taylor & Cheryl Asberry (John) of Jellico, TN.
Joyce was a coal miner's daughter who was born in 1931, in Bardo, KY. She grew up in Jellico, TN. After graduating Jellico High School, she attended one year at Cumberland College. She then went to Dayton, OH, where she met her husband-to-be, Virgil, at NCR. They were married in 1953. She loved Jesus & was a dedicated and loving housewife and mother.
In later years, Joyce worked for the Lakeland Ledger (car newspaper route with Edward) and as a School Crossing Guard for the Polk County (FL) Sheriff's Office. She loved her family, relatives & church friends. She enjoyed cooking & baking; flowers & plants; sewing; yard sales; collecting and rescuing dolls; she loved her pet dog; babies; and helping anyone that was in need. She loved listening to & singing gospel hymns and reading her Bible. She was the proud wife of a WWII U.S. Navy veteran. Joyce will be missed. Her joy and love will not be forgotten. Her Legacy will live on.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2017