MILDRED RIVERS FERNANDEZ DAWSON
PLANT CITY - A homecoming celebration of Mrs. Mildred R. Fernandez Dawson of Plant City, Florida, who departed this life September 26, 2017,will be held Saturday, October 7 at 11:00 A.M. at Moriah M.B. Church, 902 E. Alabama Street, Plant City, with the Rev. Dr. Henry L. Simmons, eulogist. The interment will follow at the Waldo Community Cemetery, in Waldo, Florida.
She leaves to cherish many memories with those who loved and knew her, but especially to her only child: Ethel Alicia Fernandez Hicks (Rickey); grandson: Mario Samuel Hicks; great-grandson: Terrence Hicks.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday morning 10:00-11:00 A.M. at the church. Family and friends are asked to meet at the church.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2017