ROY DELLWOOD

MCDONALD, Sr.



LAKELAND - Roy Dellwood McDonald, Sr. went home to be with the Lord September 30, 2017.

Dellwood was born June 26, 1926 in Pierce, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Virginia; son, Roy; daughter-in-law, Lisa; grandchildren, Taylor and Shelby; sister, Mary Durrance and brother, Kenneth. He was pre-deceased by his father, Roy L. McDonald; mother, Flossie; brothers, Glenn, Duke, Buck and Paul McDonald and sister, Mildred Caldwell.

Dellwood attended Pierce Elementary and middle school and then Mulberry High where he excelled in football, baseball and basketball. He graduated from Florida State University with a BS in Physical Education. He was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.

Dellwood served in the US Navy during WWII and was stationed in Pearl Harbor as a Seabee.

Dellwood taught at Hillsborough HS and was also on the football coaching staff. After teaching he went to work at Musselman Steel in Tampa, attaining the position of VP of Sales. He retired from McDonald Construction in Lakeland in 2010 where he worked with his brother Paul.

Dellwood served on the committee to create the Golden Chiefs for FSU Boosters. He was a Boy Scout Master and recipient of the Silver Beaver Award.

He was an Elder at First Christian Church of Tampa and then a member at Brandon Methodist Church.

Services will be held this Sunday, October 8, 2017, with visitation from 2:00-4:00 and ceremony 4:00-5:00 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 West Bearss Ave. Tampa, FL.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes or the FSU Booster organization.

Published in Ledger from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2017

