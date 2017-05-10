REVEREND ROBERT

MICKLER

TEMPLE, Jr.

1935 - 2017



LAKELAND - A celebration of life will be held at College Heights UMC, Saturday, October 7th at 1pm, for Rev. Robert M. Temple, Jr. Viewing will take place between 12pm and 1pm before the service.

'Bob' or 'Bobby' was born April 3, 1935 in Tallahassee, Florida and passed away peacefully at his residence within the Florida Presbyterian Homes, in Lakeland, Florida on September 30, 2017.

He graduated from his beloved FSU in 1957 and earned his masters at the Candler School of Theology at Emory University in 1960. He served as a preacher for the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church from 1960 until 1998. He was an author and historian for evangelism and the Methodist. He was active in various organizations for community service throughout his entire life, and also served on several agencies for the conference. He also had a great love for the hobby of trains, which he focused on in his retirement.

He is survived by a sister, Carolyn Militzer, three children, Judy Anderson, Becky Reisen and Chris Temple, 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

His burial will be held on October 14th, at 2pm, at Oakland Cemetery, 838 N Bronough St., Tallahassee, Florida.

Donations should be made to the United Methodist Children's Home in lieu of flowers.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2017 Read More Listen to Obituary