EARL 'BUD'
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EARL "BUD" HATCHER.
HATCHER, 81
Wholesale Car Dealer
WINTER HAVEN - Earl 'Bud' Hatcher, 81, of Winter Haven, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at his home.
Born in Bristol, TN, he moved to the area in 1971 from Roanoke, VA. He and his wife Judy were the original founders of Pizza Connection in Auburndale, and more recently, the owner and operator of Hatcher's Wholesale Cars. Bud was a member of Hope Presbyterian Church and enjoyed fishing, horses, and archery. A hardworking family man, he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy Hatcher; four daughters: Kim Hastings (Scott), Karen Hobbs (Tony), Kelli Ivey and Kristie Hatcher-Bolin (Brian), all of Winter Haven; six grandchildren: Scott, Spencer, Jason, Brittany, Sean and Lindsey; four great grandchildren: Christian, Abel, Riley and Jack Henry.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7th from 10-11am at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Chapel Funeral Service at 11am with the burial to follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823 or Hope Presbyterian Church, 2110 Cypress Gardens Blvd. Winter Haven, FL, 33884.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2017